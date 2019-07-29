Famagusta municipality says Varosha entry goes against UN regulations

By Marianna Shacolas

The Famagusta municipality said on Monday that Turkish and Turkish Cypriot entry into fenced-off Varosha to carry out an inventory of properties goes against UN regulations.

Such an evaluation of the enclosed area of Famagusta goes against the Security Council resolutions 550 and 789, which entrusts Varosha to the UN and through them to its legitimate inhabitants, Famagusta Municipality said in an announcement.

The city should be returned to its legal residents, and any other illegitimate proposal derails the issue away from the UN framework and is therefore illegal, it said.

The municipality said that by entering Varosha, the Turkish Cypriot side was effectively boycotting the August 9 meeting between President Nicos Anastasiadis and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and the agreed September tripartite conference at the United Nations.

The Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay on Thursday entered Varosha with a group of experts to make an inventory of the buildings of the abandoned town and assess their condition. The decision aims at studying the town’s land registry records, the condition of its movable and immovable properties, identifying properties of Islamic religious organisation Evkaf, and environmental risks

The Famagusta municipality said it was closely monitoring the situation and had requested a meeting with the UN representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar and Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides for an update.