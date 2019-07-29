Films and food at Rialto

Three films on gastronomy will be shown at the Rialto Summer Cinema 2019 on the last three days of July.

First is the comedy Julie & Julia, written and directed by Nora Ephron and starring Meryl Streep. The film contrasts the life of chef Julia Child in the early years of her culinary career with that of young New Yorker Julie Powell. Both women wrote memoirs and find their lives intertwined. Though separated by time and space, both are at loose ends… until they discover that with the right combination of passion, fearlessness and butter, anything is possible.

In 1948 American chef Julia Child accompanying her diplomat husband moved to Paris where she is drawn into the world of French cuisine. Fifty years later, 30-year-old blogger Julie Powell decides to spend exactly a year cooking all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s recipe book, and write a blog about her experience. With her new project, she attempts to fight depression and escape from her boring and uninteresting job.

On the next day, Haute Cuisine will be screened at the same venue, behind the Rialto cinema in Limassol.

Hortense Laborie (Catherine Frot), a renowned chef from Périgord, is astonished when the President of the Republic (Jean d’Ormesson) appoints her his personal cook, responsible for creating all his meals at the Elysee Palace. Despite jealous resentment from the other kitchen staff, Hortense quickly establishes herself, thanks to her indomitable spirit. The authenticity of her cooking soon seduces the President, but the corridors of power are littered with traps.

The film is based on the true story of Danièle Mazet-Delpeuch and how she was appointed as the private chef for François Mitterrand. It is worth noting that Jean d’Ormesson, who embodies President Mitterrand in the film, is not an actor but a French intellectual. He knew Mitterrand well, with whom he discussed philosophical and religious issues, and was one of his critics.

Last but not least of the three films screened is the comedy and drama Trip to Italy (2014). Years after their successful restaurant review tour of northern Britain, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon are commissioned for a new tour in Italy. Once again, the two comedy buddies/rivals take in the landscape as well as the cuisine of that country in a trip filled with witty repartee and personal insecurities. Along the way, their own professional and personal lives come in as these slightly older men’s friendship comes through.

Rialto Summer Cinema Gastronomy and Cinema

Julie & Julia July 29. 9pm, Haute Cuisine July 30. 9pm. Trip to Italy July 31. 9pm. Tickets €8. Sek parking place (behind Rialto Theatre). Tel: 7777-7745, www.rialto.com.cy. In English with Greek subtitles.