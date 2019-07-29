July 29, 2019

Fresh case of Blue Nile virus in north

A fresh case of West Nile virus has been recorded in the north, according to Turkish Cypriot media, which reported that the person was in good condition.

Reports said in the last 48 hours there was one new incident of the virus recorded in public hospitals. Blood samples were taken from the patient and were sent to Turkey for testing.

Turkish Cypriot authorities said two people are hospitalised in intensive care unit while eight other suspected cases are being monitored.

A 62-year-old man, Hilli Bole, died on Friday from the virus, prompting health authorities in the north to put measures in place.

The chairman of the medical association, Ozlem Gjurkout, said it was the first time that the West Nile virus appeared in the north and described the situation as very serious.

 

