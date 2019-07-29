Greek Prime Minister in Cyprus for official visit

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis begins today a two-day official visit to Cyprus, his first after assuming office following the elections on July 7.

He will be accompanied by Greece`s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Mitsotakis arrives Monday morning and will meet President Nicos Anastasiades followed by statements to the press, scheduled for 12 noon.

He will then meet the House President and the leaders of the political parties. On Monday evening he will attend an official dinner hosted at the Presidential Palace.

On Tuesday Mitsotakis will meet Archbishop Chrysostomos. He will then visit Fylakismena Mnimata, the tombs of the heroes who lost their lives during the anti-colonial struggle against the British Rule as well as the Makedonitissa Tomb, the military cemetery were Greek Cypriot and Greek officers and soldiers are buried. They were killed during the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Mitsotakis is also set to visit the ELDYK army camp.

Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, has said that the official visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Cyprus on Monday will send a clear message to Turkey that the violation of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus is not acceptable.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that the new Greek Prime Minister’s first official visit in Cyprus is particularly important as it takes place at crucial time for both countries.

A visit by Greece’s Prime Minister in Cyprus is always important, he said.

According to Prodromou, apart from the symbolism behind the first official visit of the the Greek premier, it will also be an opportunity for consultations to take place.

