High temperatures increase risk of fires

Alerts for fires and high temperatures were issued on Monday morning as the mercury inland is set to hit 41C, bringing an increased risk of fires in all areas.

The forestry department on Monday issued a red alert, warning the risk of fires is extremely high and urging the public to avoid any acts which may cause a fire and to call 1407 or 112 immediately when they see smoke or a fire.

The met office, for the third day in a row, has issued a yellow warning, saying temperatures will reach 41C inland and 33C in the higher mountains. The alert is valid from 11am until 5pm.

During the following days it likely be as hot and also humid, the department of labour inspection added. In an announcement they told people to stay indoors if possible and reminded employers to take the necessary measures to protect workers.

Meanwhile, a fire which burnt 12 hectares of land near Ayia Napa was finally brought under control by Sunday afternoon, the fire services reported.

It burnt a hectare of forest and eleven hectares of private land with acacias, olive trees and other vegetation.

12 fire trucks, six aircraft and water tankers were deployed to battle the fire which was brought under control after four hours.