Korkolis brings magic to the stage

World famous contemporary composer and pianist Stefanos Korkolis accompanied by the exceptional singer Sofia Manousaki invite the public on a unique voyage into the magical world of the set to music poetry. During the concert compositions of great composers such as Theodorakis, Hadzidakis, Mikroutsikos, Lagios, Spanos, as well as poems of Kavafis, Elitis and Seferis will be set to music by Korkolis at performances in Larnaca and in Paphos.

Stefanos was born in Athens and showed a passion for music in his early youth. At the age of 4, although unaware of musical notation, he was able to memorise pieces of classical music with great ease and reproduce them on the piano almost intact.

He began his studies at the Conservatory of Athens and after he received his diploma in piano immediately travelled to Paris to continue his studies – thanks to a fellowship from the French government.

During a period of seven years, the period of his “musical adolescence” as Stefanos often refers to, without giving up the classical concerts, he included modern Greek music in his activities, first as arranger – composer and then as a performer of his own compositions, winning multiple platinum albums and performing in front of packed stadiums in Greece, Cyprus and Italy.

July 29. 9pm. Entrance €15. Ancient Kition, Larnaca, Tickets: www.tickethour.com.cy & ACS Couriers. July 30. 9pm. Entrance €20, Paphos Ancient Odeon