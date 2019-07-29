Morphou bishop now claims gay men have a ‘nasty smell’

Accept LGBTI Cyprus has published another snippet from a recent talk on homosexuality by Bishop Neophytos of Morphou where he says gay men have a ‘nasty smell’ and a specific ‘stink’.

The bishop last week went viral with a clip where he said during the same talk, that homosexuality was transmitted to unborn children when the woman enjoys anal sex during her pregnancy.

During an answer to a question on homosexuality, he said when the couple has sex while the woman is pregnant, and the sex is “unnatural”, as he characterised anal sex, then the desire was transferred to the foetus. The bishop said that when the woman enjoys anal sex, “a desire is created, which is then transmitted to the unborn child”.

Mητροπολίτης Μόρφου – conversion therapy – hate speech ————-English follows————-Οι gay αναδίδουν πνευματική ΜΠΟΧΑ! H βρομιά αυτή είναι ιδιαίτερη και ξεχωριστή και διακριτή για τους αγίους ανθρώπους! Δια της προσευχής και της αποφυγής του σεξ όμως, μπορούν να αλλάξουν την μπόχα αυτή σε ευωδία και να "θεραπευτούν"! Τα λόγια αυτά αποτελούν ξεκάθαρη ρητορική μίσους αφού παρακινούν τους ανθρώπους να μας βλέπουν σαν μιασμένους, μολυσμένους και επικίνδυνους για την κοινωνία. Παράλληλα, ο εν λόγω μητροπολίτης ισχυρίζεται κάτι επιστημονικά ατεκμηρίωτο και αντιδεοντολικό: το ότι η ομοφυλοφιλία μπορεί να "θεραπευτεί" διά της πίστης και προσευχής. Πρόκειται για μια επικίνδυνη θέση που μπορεί να οδηγήσει πολλούς νέους και νέες στην αυτοκαταστροφή. Η Accept δε θα παραμείνει με σταυρωμένα τα χέρια, τόσο απέναντι στη ρητορική αυτή, όσο και απέναντι στις πρακτικές μεταστροφής που πράττει η Εκκλησία.Gay people STINK spiritually! That smell is distinguish, betraying the gay people to holy men! However, if they abstain from sex and pray the gay away, they could be converted. This is a clear case of hate speech, pushing people to see us sick, filthy and dangerous to the sociaty. At the same time, bishop claims something that it could be very harmful for young homosexual people, that homosexuality could be converted to heterosexuality through spiritual guidance.Accept will not stand by doing nothing to this hate speech and to conversion therapies of the Orthodox Church. Posted by Accept – LGBTI Cyprus on Monday, 29 July 2019

In the latest clip released from the talk, he cited an example of what he described as a handsome young man who visited a monk, “a holy monk”, and as he walked by, the monk said to him: “Young man I need to tell you… stop what you’re doing.”

“What am I doing?” replied the young man, the bishop narrated.

“This sleeping around,” said the monk. “You’ll catch something, a disease, and die young. You should repent. There is joy in repenting.”

“How do you know what I’ve been doing,” replied the young man, according to the bishop. “And how exactly did God show you this.”

“As you walked by me, you had a nasty smell… you stink,” the monk replied. “These acts you’re doing, laying with men have a specific stink which I recognise. This is how holy men receive information from God.“

He wasn’t asked how the holy monk knew how to recognise the smell.

The bishop goes on to relate how this young man’s family then began to pray together every morning for an hour before breakfast “and then one day what happened?”

“This young man, this homosexual, this ex sodomite was helped by the family’s prayers and stopped his acts. This young man now smells wonderful,” said the bishop.

The Morphou bishop was massively criticised as the first excerpt from his talk went international last week, but the next day he defended his position on homosexuality, saying it was the stance of the church and the saints.

Social media responded to the new clip by calling for protests or having the bishop brought up for hate speech.