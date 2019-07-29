July 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Property owners price themselves out of the market

By CM Reader's View00

The market value of properties are determined by what people are prepared to pay, in Cyprus property owners often appear to have unrealistic expectations of where that value lies.

Leaving aside the thorny issue of title deeds, location, facilities provided and, perhaps more than anything, quality of construction are major influencers as to the value.

I suspect that if real market values were applied to the properties for rent or sale in Cyprus the market would boom, as it is there are many, many places left empty because even the general public realise values set by owners are unrealistic.

It is astonishing as to how many owners prefer to leave properties empty and deteriorating rather than reduce their inflated valuations they have convinced themselves their properties are worth.

OJ

Why we need an affordable housing scheme

Related posts

Why we need an affordable housing scheme

CM Guest Columnist

The president has an obligation to be clear

Christos Panayiotides

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Lies, lies and holy revelations

Patroclos

Our View: After ‘courtesy visit’, will Mitsotakis reset rules of the game?

CM: Our View

‘Enosis or death’, ‘taksim or death’.

George Koumoullis

A grotesque choice of prime minister for Britain?

Alper Ali Riza
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign