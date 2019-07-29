Protest outside the House over foreclosures law

A protest was being held outside the House of Representatives Monday morning against foreclosures as the issue was being discussed inside.

Under the title ‘no house in a banker’s hands’, the protesters demanded amendments to the law. Attorney-general Costas Clerides on his way to the committee, received a statement from the demonstrators amid a great deal of tension outside the house. Discussions were due to begin at 10.30am but the proceedings were postponed until 11.30am.

The road in front of the Parliament has been closed off and a strong police force is present.

Protestors were carrying banners saying ‘People in the political sphere should stop the mockery”, ‘We demand the immediate cessation of property foreclosures’ and ‘Financial robbery – Economic coup’.

Members of political parties who were in favour of the law were confronted by the demonstrators protesting “we voted for you and you take our property”.

The protest is supported by the Greens, Elam, the association for the protection of bank loans and the first residence protection association.

Banking sources have expressed concern over the intention of several parties to amend the law on foreclosures, slowing down the process and possibly hindering lenders’ efforts to reduce their stock of non-performing loans, which is one of the highest in the EU.

The law on foreclosures was amended in the summer of 2018 to make it more effective, some four years after it was passed by parliament with changes that essentially rendered it ineffective and unable to help banks reduce non-performing loans.