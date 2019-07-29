Two days of music to dance to

New things are coming up this year at Reggae Sunjam with a move to a new location and a massive line-up including one of the most important bands of the Greek reggae scene and top acts from Germany, Austria, UK, Greece and Cyprus with Reggae, Roots, Dub, Steppers and Dancehall tunes to keep you dancing for two days!

The venue, Eleouthkia Park, is located very close to Paphos airport, easily accessible from all cities, offering the best surroundings for the weekend! Beautiful gardens, a pool, a playground for the kids, shady areas and of course a huge dancefloor will make this year’s Reggae Sunjam Festival an unforgettable experience!

If you don’t want to miss a thing, you can stay at the free camping site with all the necessary facilities. Homemade food and drinks will be available at the venue around the clock, including vegan and vegetarian options. There will also be a flea market with handicrafts.

The line-up includes Soul fire Live, iLLBiLLY HiTEC, The Healers, Dub CMD, Hermit Dubz, Icy, Vasilis Vasiliou & Christina Polycarpou, Syrina sound and more.

Reggae Sunjam Festival

Two-day festival August 10 and 11. €15 – 2 days €10 – 1 day. Saturday 6pm-3am. Sunday 9am-midnight. Tickets available at the door. Tel: 7000-7102