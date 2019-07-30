An evening of jazz in the garden

The Equinox Jazz Quartet will stage a jazz evening under the stars at Technopolis 20 garden on Thursday. Enjoy a programme that combines elements of traditional and modern jazz with funk and Latin influences.

The quartet consists of Giorgos Krasidis (saxophone), Marinos Neophytou (guitar), Ioannis Karseras (bass) and Marios Gregoriou (drums).

Krasidis is a saxophonist/clarinettist, composer, conductor and educator. He studied at Berklee college of Music (tenor saxophone jazz performance) and at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (Classical Saxophone Performance) and graduated Summa cum Laude. Krasidis is the founder of Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band and Saxomania Syndicate Saxophone Ensemble. He is also the band master of the Limassol Municipality Concert.

Neophytou studied jazz music and jazz performance on guitar at Berklee College of Music. From a very small age he dealt with improvisation and performing with small bands.

Karseras is a bass player from Limassol. He received a Bachelor in music, jazz studies, double bass from the state University of Northridge California. He has performed and recorded his original music in Cyprus and the USA with various artists and participated in folk music programmes in Europe.

Professional musician/drummer/drum tutor and composer Gregoriou collaborated as a sideman in performances with well-known names in the music scene such as the Flamenco guitarist/songwriter and co-producer of Aldi Meola, Hernan Romero. In 2013 he released his debut modern jazz album entitled After All.

Equinox Jazz Quartet

August 1. 8.30pm. Technopolis 20, 18 Nikolaou Nikolaidi Avenue, Paphos. [email protected], Tel: 7000-2420. Reservations necessary. €12