July 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Apoel cruise through in Champions League qualifying

By Staff Reporter00
Cyprus champions Apoel are safely through to the third round of Champions League qualifying after easily seeing off Sutjeska

Apoel cruised into the next round of Champions League qualifying after a 3-0 win over Montenegrin side Sutjeska in Nicosia on Tuesday night sealed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Leading 1-0 from last week’s first leg, Apoel’s Pavlovic scored twice in the first 25 minutes at the GSP stadium to leave the Cyprus champions in complete control of the tie.

Pavlovic scored a third after 66 minutes to complete his hat-trick, with Apoel now facing the winner of Wednesday night’s Dundalk v Qarabag match in the third qualifying round.

Staff Reporter

