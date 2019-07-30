Apoel defend slender lead in Champions League qualifying

Apoel defend their slender but precious 1-0 advantage they snatched away to FK Sudjeska of Montenegro in Champions League qualifying on Tuesday night at the GSP stadium in Nicosia.

It will not be an easy task for the Cyprus champions in the second leg of their second qualifying round tie, considering that in last week’s first leg, the Montenegrins were more than a match for Apoel and could have easily drawn the game at least if they had shown a bit more composure in front of goal.

Despite not having won any of their ten away European games so far, the Montenegrins are brimming with confidence, with their striker Milutin Osmajic saying: “We have worked hard this week and even though Apoel are a strong team we shall put the disappointment of the first leg result behind us and try to return to Montenegro with the qualification”.

FK Sudjeska appeared stronger and fitter than the Cyprus champions in Montenegro but a week is a long time in football and Apoel’s Paolo Trammezzani is expected to have players recently added to his squad better prepared for the 90 minutes.

Trammezzani has undertaken a complete overhaul of his squad over the summer with 11 additions and the departures of a number of key players.

He is still trying to figure out his best starting eleven with some players joining the Nicosia giants a few days before their first European game.

The most recent of Apoel’s signings, Vujadin Savić, is expected to start the game with his calming influence steadying a rather suspect first leg backline.

In midfield, Alef – with his non-stop running – may be given the nod over Savvas Gentzoglou who failed to make any impact in last Tuesday’s game.

In the little time he played in the first leg, striker Andrija Pavlovic impressed with his positional sense as well as with the way he could hold up play for his team-mates to join in the attack.

The ‘fan card’ will yet again deny Apoel of their fervent supporters and club officials are not expecting more than 6,000 people to attend.

Club president Prodromos Petrides has urged Apoel’s supporters turn up at the game saying “forget the fan card, your team needs you”.

The game kicks off at 8pm, with the winner of the tie meeting the winner of Dundalk v Qarabag in the third qualifying round.