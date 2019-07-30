ATTIKON PAFOS BY K CINEPLEX: a well-defined beginning!

A well-defined beginning was made very obvious by the unanimous applause received from the public at the newly-renovated ATTIKON BY K CINEPLEX Open Air Cinema.

The opening evening couldn’t have run more smoothly and was full of wonderful surprises which the public warmly welcomed.

The Mayor of Paphos Mr. Fedros Fedonos ,set his high goals to achieve and enhance Culture.

These Culture evenings are setting the revival of the public’s love for the ‘’ 7 th Art’ ’ the cinema within the Summer Open Air Cinema .

K-Cineplex’s many years of experience and love for the Cinema industry was made very obvious and the installation of latest technology equipment, offering to their clients high definition vision and a highly sophisticated Dolby Surround sound system, was just the beginning.

To continue they have also presented a spectacular release program, where for the first time in an Open Air Cinema in Cyprus, they will be screening premier movies of modern Day-and Date blockbusters, together with local, Greek, Asian, Russian productions and also other alternative content performances as Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet.

The ATTIKON by K-Cineplex program has already been published on social media platforms, for the Month of August there will be two daily screenings at 20:00 and at 22:00 and this program will continue throughout the summer and up to the beginning of October 2019.

What remains now is for us all to look out for our own favorite movie and look forward to celebrating under the stars with this spectacular line up of performances !

Tickets can be purchased at the website of K-Cineplex: www.kcineplex.com – mobile app and at the box office of ATTIKON BY K CINEPLEX prior to each screening.