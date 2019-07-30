Eight-day remand for British woman who claimed gang rape

A British woman, 19, was escorted to Famagusta district court by police on Tuesday, where she was remanded until August 7 for alleging she was gang-raped by 12 Israeli tourists almost two weeks ago.

She arrived at the courthouse with her head covered at approximately 9 am, escorted by police. She had been detained overnight following a court hearing on Monday that was ultimately postponed for 24 hours due to the absence of her lawyer.

The lawyer was present at the courthouse on Tuesday and requested that the 19-year-old be given time to respond. The court decided that she would remain in custody at the central prisons until August 7.

The woman, who alleged almost two weeks ago that she was gang-raped by 12 Israelis, is facing charges of public mischief after she reportedly confessed under questioning that her encounter with the teenagers was consensual. Their ages range from 15 to 18.

Doubts about the woman’s story began after one of the teens she identified as taking part in the gang rape was able to prove he was in bed with his girlfriend who had taken a selfie. The results of DNA tests also cast doubts on her story.

Authorities on Thursday released five of the 12 and on Sunday, the remaining seven. The woman was arrested that morning. Three of the suspects did admit to having consensual sex with the woman.

According to information, the 19-year-old reportedly admitted that she had consensual sex with some of the Israeli teens but when she realised that others were recording on their cell phones, it angered her and she allegedly decided to get back at them by saying she was raped.