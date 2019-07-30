Fire chief Trangolas pulls out of Famagusta race

Outgoing fire service chief Marcos Trangolas announced on Tuesday he has decided not to run for Famagusta mayor citing mudslinging attacks against him and his family.

Trangolas had said last Friday he would be running independently for mayor of Famagusta.

Less than week later however, he reconsidered citing expediencies aiming to harm him.

The fire service chief was said to be the first choice for the position to run on a combined Disy and Akel ticket.

But he said these rumours were aimed at creating problems for him.

“The day after my name was leaked in the media, not coincidentally at all, as a proposal for a jointly accepted candidate and I wonder what was the aim of that, since reactions ensued and a brutal war of comments both at personal and family level,” Trangolas said on his social media account.

He said there was an attempt by some circles to tarnish his name and image within civil society and especially his ethos and dignity.

He added that during his 40 years in the fire service he had never allowed anyone to tarnish his name.

Trangolas, who played a lead role in the search for the victims of serial killer Nicos Metaxas, will retire on August 1.

Famagusta will choose a mayor following the sudden death of Alexis Galanos earlier in the month.