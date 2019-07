Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met Tuesday morning with Archbishop Chrysostomos at the Archbishopric in Nicosia, wrapping up his two-day official visit to Cyprus.

No statements were made after the meeting.

Afterwards, the Greek prime minister visited the Makedonitissa Tomb where he laid a wreath.

He was then on his way to visit the Greek army contingent Eldyk in Malounda, the last stop on his official visit to Cyprus.

After Malounda, Mitsotakis was leaving via Larnaca airport.