Larnaca festival draws to close with popular opera

Larnaca Festival 2019 closes on Wednesday with the popular romantic comic opera L’Elisir d’Amore (The Elixir of Love) by Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti. L’Elisir d’Amore constitutes one of the most charming and melodic operas of the international repertoire but also one of the old time favourites among opera lovers worldwide.

Donizetti’s comic masterpiece will be presented by Orion Productions in collaboration with the Artisti Orioni Soloist & Vocal Ensemble and the Orion Chamber Orchestra. The opera, which consists of two acts, premiered at Teatro della Canobbiana in Milan on May 12, 1832.

This opera established Donizetti as composer of comic opera since he managed to introduce the emotional element into this genre. In this work Donizetti created a pleasant atmosphere where the dominant features are bright colours and pure emotions which still allow audiences to leave with a smile since comic elements are followed by emotional scenes.

The setting of the opera is a small village in Italy and it narrates the love of a poor villager, Nemorino, for the beautiful, rich and coquettish Adina who is flirting with captain Belcore. Nemorino believes that if he drinks a magic elixir she will fall in love with him. The travelling doctor Dulcamara takes advantage of Nemorino’s naivety and sells him a bottle of Bordeaux wine claiming that it is a love potion. Nemorino in order to find the money to buy the so called elixir joins the army. When Adina hears about it, she feels convinced about the intensity of his emotions, confesses her love for him as well and their love story comes to a happy end.

July 31. 9pm. Pattichion Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. €25 & €20. Tel. 99-430654