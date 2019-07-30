Nektarios named as new Metropolitan Bishop of Kition

The Holy Synod on Tuesday unanimously approved the election of Bishop of Arsinoe Nektarios as the new Metropolitan Bishop of Kition.

Bishop Nektarios won Sunday’s diocese election for the Kition bishopric throne, garnering 70.24 per cent of the vote.

The second phase of the process provided for the election of the bishop by the Holy Synod from the candidates who received the most.

The Holy Synod convened at 7pm on Tuesday and ratified the election result by choosing Nektarios from the three candidates who had gathered the most votes. The other two were Archimandrite Evmenios and Neapolis Bishop Porfyrios.

The Holy Synod had declared the seat of the Kition metropolitan vacant in June after the resignation of Metropolitan Bishop Chrysostomos, who said he wanted to give someone younger the chance to do a more effective job.