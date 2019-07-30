Olympia Dukakis in the biographical documentary she deserves

The Hollywood Reporter calls it an “uncommonly personal, cinema verité-style portrait of its fascinating, iconoclastic subject”. CBS News says it’s “A thoroughly captivating film, befitting its arresting star.” Jezebel declares “Olympia Dukakis finally gets the biographical documentary she deserves.”

Director Harry Mavromichalis follows Academy Award winning actress Olympia Dukakis as she takes on the roles of actor, teacher, wife, mother and social activist. Starting on the day she turned 80 and continuing for three years, this film deals with the struggles and pains surrounding identity and the roles placed on us by society. Its cinema-verité style allows the audience to constantly move alongside Olympia as she navigates between rehearsals, workshops, family life and finally the journey with her daughter and granddaughters to her ancestral home in Greece. Exhibiting both candour and vulnerability, we see her deal with age, grief and sexuality while opening up about her past struggles with depression, suicide and drug addiction.

We are granted the raw, unfiltered attitude of Olympia without a script to guide her. Her fierceness is seen to persist throughout her daily life beyond the stage or film. Years of oppression, subordination and self-doubt have thickened her skin and sharpened her mind, and her energy is contagious. Despite her age and the innumerable experiences in her life, her determination to continue, to move forward and overcome the hurdles that life places before us all, is an inspiration. Through her brutal honesty and sincerity, Olympia compels us to confront our own shortcomings and differences by letting go, and moving forward with defiant conviction, which leaves us with a cathartic feeling that we too can become an “octogenarian motherfucker.”

Mavromichalis worked with two “musical geniuses” as he called the composers who wrote the music for the film. Paul Cantelon has composed music for The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, The Other Boleyn Girl, W, Jane Fonda in Five Acts and many more. Alexia Vassiliou composed part of the music for the film and she also composed and performed the theme song called Time.

The daughter of Greek immigrants, Dukakis earned two degrees from Boston University and worked as a physical therapist while pursuing a stage career. Notable films include Steel Magnolias, Look Who’s Talking, Away From Her, Mr. Holland’s Opus and Mighty Aphrodite. Known for her deadpan humoir and motherly charm, Dukakis won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as Cher’s mother, Rose Castorini in Moonstruck in 1987. She was also nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Anna Madrigal in the public television miniseries Tales of the City.

Harry Mavromichalis received his MFA (Masters in Fine Arts) in Film Directing from New York University. He writes, directs and produces both fiction and non-fiction. Harry curated the first LGBTQ Film Festival of Cyprus, founded the Cyprus International Children’s Theatre Festival, and was one of the key organisers of the first pride parade in Cyprus.

August 3. 8.30pm. Ceronia Hall Lanitis, Carob Mill, Limassol.