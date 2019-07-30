Our View: Why did our voluble politicians fail to challenge a bigoted bishop?

PRODUCING statements which take a stand on most matters reported in the news is a big part of what the political parties do. They produce written platitudes on a daily basis, so their views will receive a brief mention on the evening’s television news and the following day’s newspaper reports. Very few issues are considered too trivial to elicit a statement by the political parties which may believe they are contributing to public debate by commenting.

Last week, when a video featuring the Bishop of Morphou Neophytos uttering some grossly offensive nonsense about homosexuality went viral, the political parties all went silent. Not one party had anything to say about the bishop’s inane theory about the ‘cause’ of homosexuality, which he attributed to the writings of a saint. His claim was ludicrous and was not just mocked by thousands of people on social media but it gave rise to dozens of jokes based on the absurd premise of his theory.

Parties could claim that the bishop’s comments were so ludicrous they did not merit a comment, but this would be disingenuous and irresponsible. These were comments made during a speech to the faithful by a bishop and not the utterances of some unhinged village priest that everyone could ignore. Tens of thousands of the faithful consider a bishop a man of God and consider what he says the absolute truth. Should these people be left to believe Neophytos’ nonsense, because nobody is publicly challenging him?

Only the LGBTI rights group Accept took a stand against the homophobic outburst of the bishop, and it could be easily dismissed as having an interest in the matter. If a couple of our parties took a clear stand, publicly dismissing Neophytos’ bigoted nonsense (in the same speech he said that gays gave out a nasty smell) and demanding respect for people, irrespective of their sexuality, it may have struck a chord with those liable to take the bishop seriously.

They also have an ethical and political obligation to defend a large group of citizens who were being publicly insulted and presented as the products of “unnatural sex” by a high-standing member of the church. Parties have an obligation to publicly defend the values of a free and open society which supposedly tolerates diversity. No bishop should be allowed to offend and persecute members of society without any of the parties taking a stand against his homophobic bigotry. What is the purpose of the parties when they cannot even defend the values of liberal democratic society?