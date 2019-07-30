July 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Asia

Pakistani military plane crashes near garrison city, kills 17

By Reuters News Service00
Rescue workers and army soldiers gather at the site after a military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

By Saad Sayeed

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan, July 30 (Reuters) – A Pakistani military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi early on Tuesday killing all five crew members and 12 civilians and setting off a blaze that left a pile of smoking rubble.

A statement from the Pakistani military said the aircraft was on a routine training flight when it crashed but there was no immediate word on the cause of the accident or the type of aircraft involved.

Military and civilian rescue workers took at least 12 injured civilians to hospitals in the city and extinguished the fire, leaving the smoking ruins of a house which appeared to have borne the brunt of the crash.

“The plane hit the side of the building and the structure it has crashed into has completely collapsed,’ an army officer at the scene said.

The site, in a village on the edge of an affluent housing development called Bahia Town, was surrounded by military and rescue service vehicles and security officials pushed back a crowd of bystanders.

Rawalpindi is close to the capital Islamabad and is where the headquarters of the Pakistan army is based.

Earlier, the website of newspaper The News International carried footage showing a building engulfed in flames in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Related posts

New York state decriminalizes pot, stops short of Cuomo’s legalisation call

Reuters News Service

Mass decapitations as at least 52 killed in Brazil prison riot (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Teen identified as gunman at California food festival (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

Companies must use buying power to root out slavery, says UK official

Reuters News Service

Greece to overturn law that made universities no-go zone for police

Reuters News Service

UK plays Brexit hardball with ‘stubborn’ EU

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign