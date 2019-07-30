July 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Top section of Kallipoleos to become one-way from Wednesday

By Marianna Shacola00
Photo: CNA

The section of Nicosia’s Kallipoleos Avenue leading on to Limassol Avenue will be designated one-way from Wednesday until August 7, it was announced on Tuesday.

Entry from Limassol Avenue towards Kallipoleos will be prohibited during the road works, the public works department said. The alternative route will be through Ethniki Froura street.

The department calls the public to show understanding and compliance with diversion signs and police instructions.

For further information on roadworks visit www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy

