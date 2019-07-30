Two arrested in connection with attempted murder

Police arrested two men aged 47 and 75 in connection with attempted murder in Limassol on Monday.

A 50-year-old woman was attacked and injured with a knife at a house in Limassol at 10.50am, allegedly by the 47-year-old.

The woman, a domestic worker from Sri Lanka, was stabbed in the abdomen and the head.

She was taken to Limassol hospital and underwent surgery and is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The 47-year-old, who is reported to be her estranged husband, was arrested at Larnaca airport.

The 75-year-old man who was also arrested allegedly drove him to the house where the victim works. According to police, he denies any involvement in the case.