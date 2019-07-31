Ayia Napa mayor inaugurates new casino

Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos officially inaugurated the Ayia Napa ‘C2’ Casino on Wednesday, describing it as an important day for the municipality.

The casino is the third in a series of satellite casinos that have been opened by the company Melco, after Nicosia and Larnaca. The company also opened a temporary casino in Limassol, which will be replaced by the grand resort ‘City of Dreams Mediterranean’ in 2021.

“It is an honour for the municipality that Melco chose Ayia Napa to open the satellite casino in the Famagusta district,” Karousos said:

He added he was certain the casino would strengthen tourism and the local economy in Ayia Napa.

C2 Ayia Napa started operation on July 15, 2019, and it is located at the centre of the town. The casino has 50 slot machines with the restaurant Columbia Bistro operating inside.

Senior executive director of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos ‘C2’ Craig Ballantyne thanked the mayor for his support.

“Undoubtedly, Ayia Napa has much to offer, as it has always been a popular tourist destination, for Cypriots and foreigners alike,” he said.

Entrance to the casino is free for individuals over 21, and it is not necessary to register as a member upon arrival. The casino will be open daily from 3pm until 6am.