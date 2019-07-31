Concert reflects four intensive days of working together

The Rialto Residency, part of the Rialto World Music Festival, is with us again, for the second consecutive year travelling to the beautiful village of Lofou.

Coordinated by saxophonist Hayden Chisholm from New Zealand, this year’s residency also collaborates with Windcraft Loud organisation and focuses on wind instruments. The objective of the residency is to explore the technical capacity of wind instruments and their potential orchestration patterns and combinations within an ensemble. The residency will also focus on musical traditions in which wind instruments play a leading role, such as the music of the Balkans and New Orleans.

Chisholm is a New Zealand-based saxophonist and composer who has risen to become a unique and world-renowned performer and educator. After studying in Cologne with a DAAD scholarship he continued his music studies in Japan and India. In 1995 he developed a new microtonal system for saxophone he termed ‘split scales’ which he revealed on his debut solo CD Circe.

Since then his compositions have been recorded by BBC and WDR radio stations and he has toured and recorded extensively worldwide. He has created music for several Rebecca Horn installations as well as composing scores for her films. In 2008 he was assistant director of the Salzburger Festspiele. He has taught at universities throughout the world and gives yearly master classes in Greece.

For 10 years he has curated the annual Plushmusic festival in Cologne and Bremen. In 2013 he released the 13 Box Set 13 Views of the Heart’s Cargo and received the German SWR Jazz Prize. In 2015 he was Improvisor in Residence in Moers and opened the Moers Jazz Festival. In 2016 he released his second 13CD box Cusp of Oblivion on the Moontower Foundation Edition and directed his first short film Sisyphus Runs. Since moving to Belgrade in 2017 he has curated over 50 concerts and initiated the Dortjol Festival. Alongside his music he is a passionate trail runner.

The musicians participating in Rialto Residency 2019 are Elli Michael (saxophone), Christos Zenios (saxophone), Nicolas Georgiou (saxophone), Christos Loizides (trumpet), Yiannis Koudounas (trumpet), Stephen Walkley (trombone), Lefteris Lefkatis (percussion) and Christopher Constantinou (percussion).

Rialto Residency takes place in Lofou until August 1, when participants will give a concert in Lofou and later on August 11 at the Windcraft Music Fest in Katydata village.

Rialto Residency concert

August 1. 8.30pm. Lofou square. Free Entrance. Tel: 77777745. www.cyprusrialtoworldmusic.com