Double life sentence after Strovolos murder suspect suddenly pleads guilty (Update 2)

The main suspect in the double murder of a couple in their Nicosia home last year was sentenced on Wednesday to two consecutive life sentences after he unexpectedly pleaded guilty to all charges.

Loizos Tzionis, 33, had been charged with the premeditated murders of Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife Dina Sergiou, 59, in April 2018.

Tzionis had changed his plea a number of times over the trial but his final guilty plea came after the court sentenced earlier in the day a second defendant, Tzionis’ half-brother, Lefteris Solomou, to six years in jail in connection with the crime.

Solomou faced two charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of assault instruments. He had recently changed his plea following a deal with prosecutors who took premeditated murder in his case off the table.

The 33-year-old then said he wanted to plead guilty to all charges.

Premeditated murder carries an automatic life sentence.

Tzionis heard the sentencing calmly, while reports said the court, the prosecution, the defence, and family and friends present at the court were shocked by his sudden confession to the charges that were brought against him.

Judge Charis Poyiadjis said: “The defendant killed to his victims in cold blood and brutally in their home.”

The judge added that each charge includes separate events, and involves a different victim, making successive sentences necessary.

Tzionis did not receive sentences for the other charges brought against him, the court decided.

During the hearing, he admitted to having committed the charges dealing with premeditated murder, conspiring to commit a crime, robbery, breaking into a house, and kidnapping a person to steal and illegally transport attack weapons.

Tzionis’ lawyer said that he was not aware that his client would confess, and asked to be withdrawn from the case. The judge allowed him to leave the courtroom.

Before his sentencing, Tzionis apologised to the family of his victims, as well as the other defendants Sara Shams, Lefteris Solomou, and Marios Hadjixenofontos, who did not want to accompany him that night.