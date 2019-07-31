July 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EU pledges support for bicommunal committee projects

By CNA News Service00

The European Union will support the first four proposals put forward by the bicommunal technical committees, according to a press release issued on Wednesday by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The EU-funded support facility will support the proposals submitted by the technical committees on crime and criminal matters, humanitarian matters, environment and education.

The financial support will cover participation in a workshop at the University of Cambridge on a Joint Contact Room for the crime committee and Angels of peace, a project aiming at social inclusion, for the humanitarian affairs committee. A project covering cooperation for exchange  of experience and information between environmental experts will benefit the environment committee while the EU will also support a pilot production of educational materials on peace education for the education committee.

“We are pleased with the proposals selected so far and we encourage all technical committees to seize the opportunities for developing proposals for small, ad hoc activities as well as more substantive projects,” said Meltem Onurkan Samani and Adrianos Kyriakidis, Greek and Turkish Cypriot technical committee coordinators.

The next steering committee meeting will take place on September 25 and the deadline for submitting proposals for consideration at that meeting from all technical committees is September 10.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Most Cypriots cannot afford an annual holiday away from home

Annette Chrysostomou

Two arrested for speeding

Staff Reporter

Man arrested in connection with murder attempt is released

Annette Chrysostomou

Woman arrested for kidnapping and robbery

Staff Reporter

Main defendant in double murder pleads guilty

George Psyllides

Man arrested in solar panel theft

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign