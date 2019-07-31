EU pledges support for bicommunal committee projects

The European Union will support the first four proposals put forward by the bicommunal technical committees, according to a press release issued on Wednesday by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The EU-funded support facility will support the proposals submitted by the technical committees on crime and criminal matters, humanitarian matters, environment and education.

The financial support will cover participation in a workshop at the University of Cambridge on a Joint Contact Room for the crime committee and Angels of peace, a project aiming at social inclusion, for the humanitarian affairs committee. A project covering cooperation for exchange of experience and information between environmental experts will benefit the environment committee while the EU will also support a pilot production of educational materials on peace education for the education committee.

“We are pleased with the proposals selected so far and we encourage all technical committees to seize the opportunities for developing proposals for small, ad hoc activities as well as more substantive projects,” said Meltem Onurkan Samani and Adrianos Kyriakidis, Greek and Turkish Cypriot technical committee coordinators.

The next steering committee meeting will take place on September 25 and the deadline for submitting proposals for consideration at that meeting from all technical committees is September 10.