European Central Bank demands a say over foreclosures

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) want to give a legal opinion regarding the opposition’s insistence on changing the foreclosures legislation despite warnings it would have a negative impact on banks and the economy, MPs heard on Wednesday.

Speaking before the House finance committee, central bank (CBC) governor Constantinos Herodotou told MPs that the ECB and SSM want to give a legal opinion on the matter since the changes proposed by opposition parties affected banks under their direct supervision.

MPs were debating a presidential veto to a bill passed on July 12 that effectively renders the foreclosures legislation ineffective and will very likely lead to a need for fresh capital as the value of collateral would be affected.

Herodotou told MPs that on Tuesday he received phone calls from the ECB and the SSM asking to give their legal opinion on the matter since the matter concerned banks under their supervision.

“We cannot do anything we want in important systemic lenders, the SSM is the supervisor,” Herodotou said. “That is why we have objections.”

MPs were debating whether to accept the president’s veto, which would put the matter to bed, or reject it and leave it to the supreme court to have the final say.

The attorney-general has already said the bill contains unconstitutional provisions and opposition MPs want to find a compromise that the president would accept.

Diko proposed affording the financial ombudsman the power to decide whether a bank had complied with the CBC’s code of ethics on loan restructuring, one of the issues raised by opposition MPs who claimed borrowers were at the banks’ mercy.

Herodotou said this was considered a temporary solution, adding that the CBC would try and find a permanent way to resolve the matter.

“We want a mechanism to be found that will work but also be in line with our obligations towards the ECB and the SSM. We promise to run an analysis and come up with a mechanism,” he told MPs.

The CBC suggested enabling the ombudsman to halt a foreclosure during the period between the time he decided the code of ethics had been violated until the CBC issued its own decision.

However, opposition parties objected because the CBC’s proposal limited the scope of the bill to loans that have a primary residence as collateral.

“Let us cover the most sensitive, the primary residence that is, until we have the final proposal,” Herodotou said.

The bill in question had been passed by opposition parties on July 12. They said they wanted to introduce additional safeguards for homeowners with mortgages they are unable to service, and to restore the negotiating balance between lenders and borrowers.

A week later President Nicos Anastasiades refused to sign off on it saying it rendered foreclosures legislation ineffective, raising the risk of downgrades for the island’s banks and the economy.