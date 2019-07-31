July 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FMs of Cyprus and Egypt discuss ways of enhancing energy partnership

By CNA News Service00
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry with Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday

Ways of strengthening political partnership and bolster ongoing cooperation especially in the energy sector, were discussed during a meeting held in Nicosia between Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, who is paying Cyprus an official visit.

“I hope my visit marks another important step in our common efforts to further consolidate the very special and close ties between Egypt and Cyprus,” the Egyptian Minister said.

He added that the discovery and future exploitation of significant hydrocarbon reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean had brought new impetus to the countries’ strong partnership.

Christodoulides said that the Egyptian Minister’s visit was a shining example of the importance Cyprus and Egypt attach to “our fast evolving partnership and demonstrates our commitment to enhance our vibrant relations and our cooperation at a bilateral, trilateral and multilateral level”.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

