Main defendant in double murder pleads guilty

The main suspect in the double murder of a couple in their Nicosia home last year has apparently unexpectedly pleaded guilty to all charges.

Loizos Tzionis, 33, had been charged with the premeditated murders of Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife Dina Sergiou, 59 in April 2018.

Tzionis’ defence lawyer withdrew because he had not been informed of his client’s intention to change his plea.

Premeditated murder carries an automatic life sentence.

Earlier, a second defendant was sentenced to six years in jail in connection with the crime.

Lefteris Solomou faced two charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of assault instruments.

Solomou had recently changed his plea following a deal with prosecutors who took premeditated murder off the table.