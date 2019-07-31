Man arrested in connection with murder attempt is released

The 75-year-old man remanded on Tuesday for three days in connection with the attempted murder of a Sri Lankan domestic worker on Monday has been released, police reported on Wednesday.

The elderly man was arrested after it was suspected he drove the man who allegedly attacked and injured his wife to the house where the victim was working.

He was freed when it emerged the driver was another person who is now wanted.

The 50-year-old woman was attacked and injured with a knife at her place of work in Zakaki at 10.50am on Monday, allegedly by her 47-year-old estranged husband. She was stabbed in the abdomen and the head.

The woman was taken to Limassol hospital where she underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit.

The 47-year-old suspect was arrested at Larnaca airport early on Tuesday when he was reportedly trying to leave the country. He was remanded for eight days on the same day.

Another woman from Sri Lanka is also wanted. According to the 47-year-old she had been with him and was an eyewitness to the stabbing after he had a row over his divorce from the victim.