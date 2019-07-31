Six arrested for laughing gas

Police arrested six women for the illegal possession and sale of laughing gas on Tuesday night in Famagusta area.

The women, ranging in age from 20 to 35, were found in possession of five metal bottles, 98 unused metal ampoules and 47 used ones. These were gathered as evidence along with 139 balloons and €456 that were in their possession.

The metal bottles had two rims – one attached to a balloon and the other had a fitting for an ampoule placement. The women were reportedly trying to sell it to passersby.

All six were taken to a police station where they were charged and released to be summoned to court at a later date.