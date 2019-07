Police arrested two young men for driving at twice the speed limit on the motorway.

According to a police statement, a 21-year-old driver was caught travelling at 221km/h on the motorway from Limassol to Nicosia near Tseri at 2am on Wednesday. He was not covered by insurance.

Another driver, a 20-year-old man, was speeding at 192km/h on the Limassol to Paphos highway near Timi at 8pm on Tuesday.

The speed limit on the motorways is 100km/h.