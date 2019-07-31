July 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Woman arrested for kidnapping and robbery

By Staff Reporter00

Paphos police on Tuesday arrested a 55-year-old woman in connection with a kidnapping and robbery.

On Monday evening, a 55-year-old woman and an unknown man entered the house of a 30-year-old woman in Paphos who was inside with her flat mate.

The man threatened and immobilised both women using a knife and after beating them on the face he asked for money, according to the victims. The two suspects stole €700 and fled the scene.

The 55-year-old woman was arrested and is in custody for further investigations, while the second offender is still being sought by police.

Staff Reporter

