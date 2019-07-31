July 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman falls to her death in Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou085

A 32-year-old woman died on Wednesday after falling off the roof of her apartment building in  Limassol, police said.

The Romanian national was found dead in the car park of her Germasoyia apartment building early on Wednesday.

According to Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades, the 32-year-old woman was on the roof when she apparently lost her balance and fell to the ground.

She was found by a passer-by at around 6.30am.

State pathologists Sophocles Sophocleous and Nicolas Charalambous were called to the scene to examine the body.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out later.

The woman lived in the apartment with her brother.

Related posts

Main defendant in double murder pleads guilty

George Psyllides

Man arrested in solar panel theft

Staff Reporter

Argaka community says on board with efforts to protect turtles

Evie Andreou

Parliament rejection of presidential veto unlikely to have teeth

Staff Reporter

Fire chief Trangolas pulls out of Famagusta race

Evie Andreou

Animal Party to visit port after complaints of cruelty to cats

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign