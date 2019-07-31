Woman falls to her death in Limassol

A 32-year-old woman died on Wednesday after falling off the roof of her apartment building in Limassol, police said.

The Romanian national was found dead in the car park of her Germasoyia apartment building early on Wednesday.

According to Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades, the 32-year-old woman was on the roof when she apparently lost her balance and fell to the ground.

She was found by a passer-by at around 6.30am.

State pathologists Sophocles Sophocleous and Nicolas Charalambous were called to the scene to examine the body.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out later.

The woman lived in the apartment with her brother.