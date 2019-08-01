August 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades to meet Spehar on August meeting

By Annette Chrysostomou059
The previous meeting between Anastasiades and Spehar

President Nicos Anastasiades is scheduled to meet the UNSG’s Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar at 11am on Thursday at his residence in Limassol.

During the meeting, Spehar will brief the President on discussions surrounding the renewal of Unficyp’s mandate.

They are also expected to discuss the meeting of the Anastasiades with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on August 9.

The UN Special Envoy had a meeting with Akinci on Tuesday in connection with the planned meeting.

Following Tuesday’s meeting with Spehar, Akinci said the August 9 meeting was important because it would set the tone for the informal five-party conference on Cyprus later on.

Related posts

Fire breaks out at football fan club

Annette Chrysostomou

Thieves steal €30,000 and stab shop owner

Annette Chrysostomou

Police launch manhunt after attempted murder in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

MP asks how Nicosia prime real estate lost 95 per cent of its value

George Psyllides

MEP files complaint over church’s planned development on Paphos archaeological site

Peter Michael

Civil servant accused of selling house to Russian crime figure

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign