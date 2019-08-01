Anastasiades to meet Spehar on August meeting

President Nicos Anastasiades is scheduled to meet the UNSG’s Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar at 11am on Thursday at his residence in Limassol.

During the meeting, Spehar will brief the President on discussions surrounding the renewal of Unficyp’s mandate.

They are also expected to discuss the meeting of the Anastasiades with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on August 9.

The UN Special Envoy had a meeting with Akinci on Tuesday in connection with the planned meeting.

Following Tuesday’s meeting with Spehar, Akinci said the August 9 meeting was important because it would set the tone for the informal five-party conference on Cyprus later on.