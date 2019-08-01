August 1, 2019

Apollon and AEK through but AEL out of Europa League

Apollon beat Irish side Shamrock Rovers 4-3 on aggregate in extra time in Europa League qualifying on Thursday night

It was mostly a good night for Cyprus’ three Europa League representatives in the second qualifying round on Thursday.

In the most exciting game, Apollon beat Irish side Shamrock Rovers 3-1 in Limassol to seal a 4-3 aggregate win.

The match went to extra time after the scores were locked at 3-3 on aggregate after 90 minutes, following a 2-1 Apollon win. The home side had been playing with 10 men since the 66th minute after the sending-off of Fotios Papoulis

After Rovers’ Lee Grace was sent off just four minutes into the extra period, Apollon substitute Adrian Sardinero pounced seven minutes later in what turned out to be the winning goal.

Elsewhere, Aris Thessalonikis knocked out AEL with a 1-0 win in Limassol after last week’s first leg in Greece ended goalless.

Earlier, Ivan Trickovski had a memorable night, scoring all four goals as AEK thrashed Levski Sofia 4-0 in Bulgaria for an easy 7-0 aggregate victory.

