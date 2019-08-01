Enjoy a unique 9-night cruise from Limassol

From September 25 to October 4 Salamis Cruises will raise anchor and set sail for the Greek islands, Montenegro and Italy on board the welcoming Salamis Filoxenia. The unique 9-night cruise will make ports of call at Symi, Chania, Kefalonia, Kotor (Montenegro), Bari (Italy) Igoumenitsa, Gythio and Rhodes.

This attractive cruise has been designed to offer travellers unique moments, and at each destination, travellers will be able to choose optional excursions to historical monuments and monasteries in the region.

The excursions include the following:

To the Greek-speaking villages of Southern Italy and the fairy-tale village of Alberobello. A trip through the fjord and guided tour of the medieval town of Kotor in Montenegro. To Ioannina, Metsovo and Parga from Igoumenitsa. A boat trip to the Melissani cave in Kefalonia and a pilgrimage to Ayios Gerasimos.

Onboard, travellers will enjoy comfortable cabins (various categories) that are all above sea level or luxurious suites, all equipped with personal amenities and LCD TVs.

In addition, relax in the five spacious lounges and bars of the ship, while those who wish will be able to use the swimming pools, the casino, the internet café and the gym.

In duty-free shops, gift items and selected Greek products are available.

The rich entertainment programme has been fully upgraded and offers moments of fun to music lovers.

The Sky Bar is, as with all cruises, a reference point for both good coffee lovers, who can enjoy it with a panoramic view, as well as for the music and dance enthusiasts who can enjoy the stars of the Mediterranean against the backdrop of the immense blue sea.

As Salamis is celebrating its 60th anniversary children up to 12 years will go for free on all cruises (they only pay taxes and other services).

Bookings for this great cruise have begun, so contact the Salamis to secure a berth.