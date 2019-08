A fire broke out at the Aris Thessaloniki fan club in Strovolos early on Thursday morning.

According to police the fire was reported at 4.30am.

Small gas cylinders were discovered at the scene.

Damage to the building was caused but the extent is as yet unknown.

The scene was cordoned off and is being guarded.

Aris Thessaloniki will play Ael in Larnaca in the evening during a Europa League match.