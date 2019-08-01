August 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Foul play’ in arson at Nicosia sports club

By Elias Hazou00

POLICE are suspecting foul play regarding a fire that burned down the premises of a sports club in Nicosia on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 4.30 am, when flames engulfed the premises of the Aris Thessalonikis local fans sports club.

Preliminary inspection of the scene points to arson, police spokesman Christos Andreou said.

Three small gas canisters were found at the site.

Police said they have certain possible leads, but as of now no suspects have been identified. Investigations are ongoing.

The incident occurred ahead of Aris Thessaloniki playing Ael in Larnaca Thursday night for a Europa League match.

 

