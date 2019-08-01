August 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Monthly Special Offers by Quality Group

By Press Release01

Following the tremendous success of Quality Property Expo 2019, Quality Group has developed the monthly special prices platform, offering properties at extremely low prices, starting from 1st of August.

For the entire month of August, Quality Group offers three properties, with very competitive prices starting from €43.500.

In particular, the properties which are included for the August offers are a one-bed apartment in Tersefanou Village, Larnaca district set at €43.500, a two-bedroom apartment in Heliopolis, Dali, Nicosia district set at €128.800 and a three-bedroom mansion at Kalavasos, Larnaca district positioned on 568m² of land and set at €230.000.

Individuals will get monthly opportunities to choose from a variety of residential, commercial or investment properties in extremely low prices.

Special terms & conditions apply. All prices are VAT excluded.

For more information and appointments, the public may call at 24 821855 or visit www.qpropertyspecialoffers.com

