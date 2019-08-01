August 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pricey milk but cheaper meat: what food costs in Cyprus

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Of 23 European countries, Cyprus sells the second most expensive milk but fares quite well when it comes to other items.

On average, a litre of milk costs €1.40, while the cheapest is available in Turkey, for a third of the price (€0.59). Customers pay most for milk in Norway (€1.71 per litre) with Switzerland in third place at €1.39.

This is one of the facts in a study by the new food shopping tool by website Compare My Mobile which compares food prices in Cyprus and 22 other European countries.

The study revealed that on average a shopping basket full of the most common food items costs €65.45 per week in the UK, but if the same items were purchased in Cyprus it would cost €57.83. This means monthly savings of €32.96 and a not insignificant €395.50 per year for Cypriot shoppers compared to shoppers in the UK. The items cost most in Switzerland per week, €141.06, and least in Turkey, €34.24.

Switzerland has by far the highest prices when it comes to meat. A round of beef was priced at €41.31 at the end of July, while it cost €6.20 in Cyprus and €3.51 in Hungary where it is cheapest.

One kilo of chicken breast can be bought for €20.76 on average in Switzerland, €6.62 in Cyprus and a mere €2.77 in Turkey.

When it comes to fruit, again they are most costly in Switzerland and cheapest in Turkey. A kilo of apples, for example, will set you back €3.40 in Switzerland, €1.85 in Cyprus and €0.59 in Turkey.

Of the most popular fruit and vegetables analysed, Turkey ranked among the cheapest, where fresh foods like bananas, tomatoes, onions, potatoes and oranges cost under €1.21 each for  one kilo.

Though this may be encouraging for vegetarians living in Turkey, the availability of other cheap items may discourage healthy living.

The price of a pack of cigarettes (for a package of 20) ranges from €11.87 in Norway to just €1.93 in Turkey.

The study used the database www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living to calculate their data.

 

