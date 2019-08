A man was beaten and his attackers stole €30,000 from him in Ayia Napa on Wednesday evening.

According to police the 52-year-old man had closed a shop selling alcoholic drinks at around 10pm and headed home with a bag full of cash. When he arrived and opened his car he was attacked by three unknown assailants.

They stabbed him and after a fight grabbed the day’s takings and fled in a grey saloon car.

The victim was taken to Larnaca general hospital where he was treated and discharged.