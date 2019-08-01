August 1, 2019

Toddler recovering from viper bite

A toddler who was bitten by a viper earlier this week is still in intensive care in Nicosia’s Makarios hospital but is in stable condition, his doctor said on Wednesday.

The two-year-old boy was hospitalised on Tuesday after being bitten by a snake at home in his village near Nicosia. The bite caused severe swelling to his upper left leg. The boy is currently in the intensive care unit of Makarios hospital.

Director of the pediatric clinic of Makarios hospital, Dr Elias Avraam, told the Cyprus Mail that the boy’s condition is stable and he is no danger. He will be moved to the pediatric clinic soon, he said.

 

