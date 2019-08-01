Two remanded for cannabis possession

Two men were remanded for seven days by Paphos district court on Thursday on suspicion of illegally possessing cannabis.

The remands follow the arrests on Wednesday of the 29-year-old and 23-year-old men after drug squad officers found 233 grams of cannabis in the possession of the 29-year-old in a car in near Kato Paphos.

The 23-year-old passenger was also arrested. Inside the car police found €3,360 and further investigations at the 29-year-old’s house led to other incriminating evidence along with €680.