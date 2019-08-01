Two women missing in Paphos – have you seen them?

Police are asking for the public’s help to find two women who have gone missing.

Ecaterina Chilaru, 36, a Moldavian national, has been missing from her home in Paphos since Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Peyeia police station at 26806360, their nearest police station, or call the citizens hotline at 1460.

Police are calling on the public to help locate 12-year-old Sienna Summers, who went missing from her Paphos home around Thursday noon.

Anyone with information that can help find her should contact Paphos CID at 26806021 or 26806167, their nearest police station, or call the citizens hotline at 1460.