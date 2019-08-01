Warning over safe use of swimming pool chemicals

Chemicals used in swimming pools should be treated with caution and those handling them need to mix them correctly, the labour inspection department warned on Thursday.

The warning was issued after a recent incident where fumes threatened the lives of hotel staff and pool users, the announcement said.

“Unfortunately, despite repeated indications, such dangerous incidents continue to occur repeatedly and cause severe respiratory and/or skin problems to those affected,” the department said.

Chemicals should always be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions as products used for disinfecting or cleaning of pools can lead to the release of dangerous substances.

Employers should act on information available on safety data sheets (SDS) which document the handling and storing of such substances.

Based on the information, employees need to be trained in the correct handling and about the appropriate precautionary measures.

All products should be labelled and stored in a suitable storage area.

To deal with an emergency, the employer should have an appropriate evacuation plan, appropriate smoke and chemical leak detection systems and trained first aid personnel with access to first aid facilities.

On July 11, seven workers at a Limassol hotel had to be treated in hospital for breathing problems after inhaling noxious fumes caused by swimming pool chemicals.

Fire service chief Markos Trangolas said at the time the fumes were a result of two swimming pool chemicals, one being chlorine, mixed together incorrectly.