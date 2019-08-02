Attempted murder victim remains in critical condition

The 48-year-old man who was shot in the back on Wednesday evening outside a restaurant in Ypsonas is in critical condition in Nicosia general hospital after he underwent surgery to remove the bullet from his spine on Thursday, police spokesman Christos Andreou said on Friday.

The removal of the bullet took more than four hours and surgery was completed late on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 10.40pm on Wednesday when two people on a large motorbike approached the victim who was talking on his mobile phone outside the restaurant which is on the main road of Ypsonas.

The passenger reportedly shot the 48-year-old tavern owner once from a distance of 1.5 metres before the bikers sped away. According to reports the passenger attempted to fire another shot before they left but his gun got jammed.

The motorbike was described as a dark TMax bike without registration plates. The two bikers were wearing dark clothes and helmets which covered their faces.

The injured man was first taken to Limassol general hospital, and later transferred to a private clinic on request of his relatives. He was then moved to Nicosia when it was decided that surgery to remove the bullet from his spine could not be carried out at the clinic.

He was conscious in the morning before the surgery but told police he did not have any idea who might want to kill him.

Police are investigating whether he received a phone call from the would-be assassins luring him into stepping out on the road. The police spokesman said investigations are ongoing and several people have been questioned.

The victim, a civil employee of the national guard and an Elam municipal councilor of Ypsonas, will be questioned again about possible motives for the murder attempt when he is fully conscious.

A manhunt for the two men has not had any results so far.