Burns century helps England take initiative in Ashes opener

Rory Burns' maiden Test century led England's batting effort on the second day of the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston

Rory Burns smashed an unbeaten maiden Test century as England gained the upper hand in the first Ashes Test by finishing day two on 267-4, trailing Australia by just 17 runs on Friday.

Jason Roy’s first Ashes innings never really got going as he was out for 10, before Joe Root benefited from a stroke of luck after a superb delivery from James Pattinson beat him and clipped the wickets but the bails did not come off.

Root and Burns went on to record the series’ first century partnership, but the England captain failed to make three figures, falling to Peter Siddle for 57, with Joe Denly (18) and Jos Buttler (5) unable to provide support.

Burns reached his century off 223 balls, following nine dot balls stuck on 99. He will resume his innings on 125 not out, alongside Ben Stokes on 38.

